IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.12

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 182617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IAG. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $572.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $51,000. 50.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

