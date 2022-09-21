ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Short Interest Update

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,100 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 398,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on ICFI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of ICF International
ICF International Trading Down 0.2 %
ICF International stock opened at $108.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average is $97.20. ICF International has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.
ICF International Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.
ICF International Company Profile
ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICF International (ICFI)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.