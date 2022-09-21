ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Short Interest Update

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,100 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 398,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICFI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get ICF International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

ICF International Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of ICF International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ICF International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ICF International by 38.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 14.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International stock opened at $108.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average is $97.20. ICF International has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.