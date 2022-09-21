Ideaology (IDEA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $292,379.79

Ideaology (IDEA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ideaology has a total market cap of $292,379.79 and $155,382.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ideaology has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ideaology

Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ideaology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition.IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

