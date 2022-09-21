Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $0.43 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

