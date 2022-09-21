Idle (IDLE) Tops One Day Volume of $1,037.00

Idle (IDLE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $1,037.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idle has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00128420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00544263 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00886111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Idle

Idle launched on November 26th, 2020. Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,468,195 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com. The official website for Idle is idle.finance/#.

Idle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idle is a decentralized protocol dedicated to bringing automatic asset allocation and aggregation to the interest-bearing tokens economy. This protocol bundles crypto-assets (ETH, WBTC, and stablecoins) into tokenized baskets that are programmed to automatically rebalance funds according to different management strategies.The Idle protocol is governed and upgraded by IDLE token-holders, using three distinct components: (1) the IDLE token, (2) the governance module (Governor Alpha), and (3) the Timelock.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

