IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

IG Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGAC opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. IG Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IG Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IG Acquisition by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 126,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in IG Acquisition by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 750,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after buying an additional 274,079 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IG Acquisition by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 27,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in IG Acquisition by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

IG Acquisition Company Profile

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.