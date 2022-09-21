Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

