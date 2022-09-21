Immediate Acquisition (LON:IME) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.74

Immediate Acquisition Plc (LON:IME – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.74 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 17.80 ($0.22). Immediate Acquisition shares last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.21), with a volume of 379,658 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.51. The stock has a market cap of £6.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Immediate Acquisition Plc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the marketing and communication service business. The company was formerly known as Immedia Group Plc and changed its name to Immediate Acquisition Plc in May 2022. Immediate Acquisition Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

