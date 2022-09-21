Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 425,207 shares.The stock last traded at $46.39 and had previously closed at $46.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
