Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 425,207 shares.The stock last traded at $46.39 and had previously closed at $46.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

