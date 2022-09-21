IMS Capital Management Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 234.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.0% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $178.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $155.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.90.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

