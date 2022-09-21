IMS Capital Management Has $537,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 79,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 27.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 86,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.97. The stock had a trading volume of 212,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,915. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

