IMS Capital Management Has $855,000 Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.95. 7,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $251.01 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.03.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

