IMS Capital Management Sells 575 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IMS Capital Management reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.37.

BKNG traded down $44.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,852.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,586. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,922.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,041.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.