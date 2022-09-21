IMS Capital Management Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.52. 32,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,873. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.06 and its 200-day moving average is $125.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.62.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

