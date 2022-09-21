Independent Investors Inc. Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Independent Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in American Express by 421.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 5.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 50.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.85. 142,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

