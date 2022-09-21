Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.47

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 360954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $173.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $31.57 billion during the quarter.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Announces Dividend

About Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7392 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

