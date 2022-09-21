Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.