Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.28

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and traded as high as $4.34. Information Analysis shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 215,000 shares changing hands.
Information Analysis Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 million, a PE ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28.
Information Analysis Company Profile
Information Analysis, Inc provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration.
