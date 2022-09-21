Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Raised to C$25.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of INGXF stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. 536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $172.19 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

