Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$25.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INE. CIBC lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cormark lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.53.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE INE traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.25. The company had a trading volume of 130,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$15.89 and a one year high of C$22.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.58.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$219.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.