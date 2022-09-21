Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Innodata from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. Innodata has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Innodata Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innodata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Innodata by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innodata by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Innodata by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Innodata by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.