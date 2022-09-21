Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Innodata from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
Innodata Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INOD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. Innodata has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.
Innodata Company Profile
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
