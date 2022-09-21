Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Innovative Industrial Properties makes up about 1.0% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSE IIPR opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.47 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The company has a current ratio of 55.21, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.48.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 137.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Stories

