Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Position Trimmed by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.45% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDEC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

NYSEARCA PDEC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,841. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86.

