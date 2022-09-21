Insider Buying: Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 25,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$11,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,483,998.54.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 50,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$24,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 140,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$73,411.25.

On Thursday, September 1st, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 31,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,120.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 27,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$15,881.25.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$11,400.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 16,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$8,960.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 35,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$23,450.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$347.50.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 6,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,200.00.

Shares of Aurion Resources stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 68,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,022. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34. The company has a current ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$1.36.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

