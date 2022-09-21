Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Acquires C$33,500.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) Director Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,195,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,795,532.03.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Robert Wares bought 142,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$49,162.50.

On Friday, August 12th, Robert Wares bought 3,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$1,207.50.

On Monday, August 8th, Robert Wares bought 35,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$11,005.00.

Osisko Metals Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CVE:OM opened at C$0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$74.47 million and a P/E ratio of -12.22. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 12 month low of C$0.29 and a 12 month high of C$0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Osisko Metals

Separately, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.

