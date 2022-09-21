Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $514,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,881,096.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $51.61. 594,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,683. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The company had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 50,327 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $555,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.