Insider Selling: EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ) Insider Sells 936,396 Shares of Stock

EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ – Get Rating) insider Robert Edgley sold 936,396 shares of EVZ stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14), for a total transaction of A$187,279.20 ($130,964.48).
EVZ Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
About EVZ
Read More
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Receive News & Ratings for EVZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.