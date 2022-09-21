Insider Selling: EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ) Insider Sells 936,396 Shares of Stock

EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ – Get Rating) insider Robert Edgley sold 936,396 shares of EVZ stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14), for a total transaction of A$187,279.20 ($130,964.48).

EVZ Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About EVZ

EVZ Limited operates in the engineering and energy services sectors in Australia and Asia. It operates through Engineering, Energy, and Water segments. The Engineering segment designs, manufactures, and installs silos, cooling towers, pipe spooling, and pressure vessels, as well as large steel tanks for use in the water, petrochemical, and chemical industries; and fabricates structural steel.

