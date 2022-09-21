Insight Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 4.7% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.64. 58,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,535. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

