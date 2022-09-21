Insight Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.90. 162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,595. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.