Insight Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 510,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 58,522 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,876,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,050,000 after purchasing an additional 173,874 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

HOMB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.12. 29,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.64.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $243.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $265,540.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,295.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 11,032 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $265,540.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,295.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,260,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

