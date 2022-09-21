Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Trading Down 1.6 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Shares of INTC opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

