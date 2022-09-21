Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,055 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 10.3% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 51,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 20.0% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 12.7% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 243,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,467 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 50,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 513,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,554,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

