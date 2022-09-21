Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) and Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Financial Comparison

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) and Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Intellicheck and Duck Creek Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck -30.45% -25.29% -19.65% Duck Creek Technologies -3.93% 0.69% 0.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intellicheck and Duck Creek Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck $16.39 million 2.90 -$7.48 million ($0.26) -9.65 Duck Creek Technologies $260.35 million 6.02 -$16.93 million ($0.08) -147.75

Volatility and Risk

Intellicheck has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Duck Creek Technologies. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellicheck, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Intellicheck has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duck Creek Technologies has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Intellicheck and Duck Creek Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck 0 1 2 0 2.67 Duck Creek Technologies 0 5 4 0 2.44

Intellicheck presently has a consensus target price of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 54.38%. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus target price of $23.89, indicating a potential upside of 102.11%. Given Duck Creek Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Duck Creek Technologies is more favorable than Intellicheck.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.5% of Intellicheck shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Intellicheck shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Duck Creek Technologies beats Intellicheck on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellicheck

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that uses a retail scanner to validate an ID, and get additional data for analytics and analysis; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform's Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Duck Creek Technologies

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. It also offers Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, the company provides Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business, such as commercial auto, inland marine, and workers compensation. It has a partnership with Shift Technologies, Inc. to implement AI fraud detection. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.