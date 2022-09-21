Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.50

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 3646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Interface Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Interface Increases Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Interface by 228.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading

