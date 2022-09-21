Intergy Private Wealth LLC Acquires 677 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $121,889,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,123,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,320,000 after purchasing an additional 425,441 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 342,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,490,000 after purchasing an additional 274,334 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.76. 204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,689. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $98.19 and a twelve month high of $140.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.74 and its 200-day moving average is $111.29.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

