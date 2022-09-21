Intergy Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VUG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.47. 795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,984. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.