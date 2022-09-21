Intergy Private Wealth LLC Invests $849,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 0.7% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419,434 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,156,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,369 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,113 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $61,128,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $53.90. 2,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537,555. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average is $57.72. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.