Intergy Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,011 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 372.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 645,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after buying an additional 509,091 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,964,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after buying an additional 387,818 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 424,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after buying an additional 347,486 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 442,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after buying an additional 183,009 shares during the period. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,827,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.96. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,757. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.62.

