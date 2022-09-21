Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.57. 153,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 437,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ISNPY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.90 ($2.96) to €2.60 ($2.65) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.80 ($2.86) to €2.40 ($2.45) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.30 ($2.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

