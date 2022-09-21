Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $570.61.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $420.26. 14,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,822. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.61. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,108 shares of company stock worth $22,650,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $866,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $765,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

