Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,514,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.8% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,629. The company has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.71. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

