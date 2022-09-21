Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,491 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,772. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.