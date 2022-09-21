Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lessened by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.0% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

QQQ stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.39. 963,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,657,884. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.04.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

