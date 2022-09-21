Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Youngs Advisory Group Inc.

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,366,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,263 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 228,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,158,000 after purchasing an additional 48,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $136.91 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.44 and its 200-day moving average is $145.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

