Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Rating) was down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.50 and last traded at $78.50. Approximately 106,572 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.77.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.74.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.