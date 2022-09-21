Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Acquired by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 548.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,508 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $825,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $478,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,801,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,861,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

RPV traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,963. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.58.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.