Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,843 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 10.8% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned 1.93% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $44,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,052,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after buying an additional 369,409 shares in the last quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73,582.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 323,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after buying an additional 323,025 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,572,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after buying an additional 196,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $49.47. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.67. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47.

