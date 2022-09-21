Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned 0.82% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth $229,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
VRIG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.79. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,721. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $25.13.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend
