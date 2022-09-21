Investors Buy Large Volume of Range Resources Call Options (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,300 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 136% compared to the typical volume of 3,949 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.35.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RRC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 57,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,674. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Range Resources will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.