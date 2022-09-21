InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVIV opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) by 152.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

